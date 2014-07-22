BRIEF-Global Indemnity announces pricing of $120 mln subordinated note offering
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
July 22 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd
* Says acquires a land site in Chongqing city for 758 million yuan ($122.21 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1A0Fotn
* ARC to announce a capital raising, of which it is currently negotiating an underwriting agreement with potential sub-underwriting arrangements
* Hanmi announces pricing of $100 million subordinated debt offering