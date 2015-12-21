BRIEF-Eurosic announces unwinding of cross participation with Fonciere de Paris
* Unwind of the cross participation between Eurosic and Fonciere de Paris
Dec 21 Jinke Property Group :
* Says completed issue of 2015 first tranche private placement corporate bonds of 1.25 billion yuan on Dec. 16
* The term of the corporate bonds is 3 years, and coupon rate is 7 pct
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2oAgy7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, April 3 Yields on South Africa's sovereign dollar-bonds rose across the curve on Monday after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's sovereign credit rating to 'junk', citing fiscal policy risk following the sacking of finance minister Pravin Gordhan.