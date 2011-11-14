Nov 14 JinkoSolar Holding Co cut
its solar module shipments and revenue outlook for the third
quarter, hurt by weak demand and declining selling prices.
Last week, solar companies like Yingli Green Energy Holding
and ReneSola Ltd cut their shipment and profit
margin forecasts as swelling inventories of solar panels drove
down prices 40 percent so far this year.
Shanghai-based JinkoSolar forecast quarterly module
shipments at 210-220 megawatt (MW), down from its previous
outlook of 230- 250 MW.
The company expects revenue at $270-$280 million, compared
with its previous forecast of $310-$330 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company's
third-quarter revenue at $289 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
JinkoSolar Shares closed at $7.76 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
