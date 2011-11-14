(Corrects paragraph 8 and bullet point 3 to show FY shipment
outlook is 770-800 MW, after the company clarified)
* Cuts Q3 shipments outlook to 210-220 MW, from 230-250 MW
* Cuts Q3 rev outlook to $270-$280 mln vs est $289 mln
* Cuts FY module shipments to 770-800 MW, from 950-1000 MW
Nov 14 Chinese company JinkoSolar Holding
Co became the latest solar firm to cut its solar module
shipments and revenue outlook for the third quarter, in a sector
plagued by weak demand and declining selling prices.
Jinksolar joins a slew of companies like Yingli Green Energy
and ReneSola Ltd which cut their shipment and
profit margin forecasts last week.
Shanghai-based JinkoSolar forecast quarterly module
shipments at 210-220 megawatt (MW), down from its previous
outlook of 230- 250 MW.
The company expects revenue at $270-$280 million, compared
with its previous forecast of $310-$330 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company's
third-quarter revenue at $289 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Solar subsidy cuts in Germany and Italy earlier this year
triggered a global glut of solar panels, which has driven down
prices and forced some manufacturers into bankruptcy.
Companies like Trina Solar, China Sunergy,
Canadian Solar and Phoenix Solar AG have also
cut their targets for the year.
For the full year, JinkoSolar expects module shipments at
770-800 MW, from its prior outlook
of 950-1000 MW.
The company cut its full-year revenue outlook to $1.1-$1.2
billion, from $1.4-$1.5 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting the company's full-year
revenue at $1.29 billion.
Shares of the company, which have shed almost two-thirds of
their value this year, closed at $7.76 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
