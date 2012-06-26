(In June 20 story, corrects headline, first bullet point and
paragraphs 1,3 to clarify that the company forecast higher
module shipments, not lower)
* Sees Q2 panel shipments 200-240 MW vs 157.1 MW in Q1
* Adjusted loss $2.36/ADS vs est loss $1.12/ADS
* Q1 rev down 51 pct
* Shares down 7 pct
June 20 Chinese solar company JinkoSolar Holding
Co reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss on
weak demand and lower selling prices, but forecast a rise in
module shipments in the current quarter.
Shares of the company, valued at $101.3 million, were down 7
percent at $4.21 on the New York stock exchange on Wednesday.
The stock has lost about 83 percent of its value in the last one
year, compared with a 73 percent decline in the broader MAC
Global Energy Index.
The company expects solar module shipments to rise to 200 to
240 megawatt (MW) in the second quarter from 157.1 MW in the
first.
A number of Chinese solar companies like Trina Solar Ltd
, Canadian Solar Inc and Trina Solar
have forecast higher second-quarter shipments.
JinkoSolar said it had a loss of $56.6 million, or $2.55 per
American Depositary Share(ADS), in the first quarter.
On an adjusted basis, the loss was $2.36 per ADS. Analysts
were expecting a loss of $1.12 per ADS, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue fell 51 percent to $168.3 million.
"Business conditions continued to be challenging during the
first quarter as demand and prices remained weak due to economic
uncertainty, especially in Europe, and a global oversupply of
solar products," Chief Executive Kangping Chen said in a
statement.
Solar manufacturers have struggled as prices of panels that
turn sunlight into electricity have tumbled sharply since the
beginning of 2011 due to a glut in supply.
That has in turn shrunk margins across the industry, forcing
dozens of companies in China, Europe and the United States to
shut down.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)