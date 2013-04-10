April 10 Chinese solar company JinkoSolar
Holding Co Ltd reported its sixth straight quarterly
loss due to a continued sharp decline in solar panel prices.
The loss of subsidies in its top market, Europe, and rapid
manufacturing capacity expansion in China have contributed to a
66 percent decline in panel prices in the last two years.
Solar panels, which cost as much as $3.50 per watt in 2005,
are now selling at about 70 cents per watt.
JinkoSolar's net loss widened to $122.2 million, or $5.51
per American depository share (ADS), in the fourth quarter, from
$58.3 million, or $2.58 per ADS, a year earlier.