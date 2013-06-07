(Corrects paragraph 3 to say the company's first-quarter 2013
June 7 Solar panel maker JinkoSolar Holding Co
Ltd reported a smaller first-quarter loss on higher
shipments and improved margins.
Solar product shipments rose 36 percent to 338.6 megawatts
in the quarter ended March 31.
The China-based company's net loss narrowed to $20.7
million, or 92 cents per American depositary share (ADS), from
$56.6 million, or $2.55 per ADS.
Revenue rose 9.7 percent to $187.3 million.
