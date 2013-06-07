(Corrects paragraph 3 to say the company's first-quarter 2013 loss was 92 cents per ADS, not 23 cents. Also corrects first-quarter 2012 loss figure to $2.55 per ADS from 64 cents)

June 7 Solar panel maker JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd reported a smaller first-quarter loss on higher shipments and improved margins.

Solar product shipments rose 36 percent to 338.6 megawatts in the quarter ended March 31.

The China-based company's net loss narrowed to $20.7 million, or 92 cents per American depositary share (ADS), from $56.6 million, or $2.55 per ADS.

Revenue rose 9.7 percent to $187.3 million. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)