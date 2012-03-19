* Options include modules from Ontario site

* Could set up manufacturing in United States

SAN JOSE, Calif. March 19 China's JinkoSolar Holding Co, one of the fastest-growing solar manufacturers, has some options to fall back on if the United States comes down hard against Chinese companies on Tuesday in a trade dispute, a Jinko executive said.

The U.S. government is expected to throw its weight behind domestic solar panel producers in their battle against lower-priced imports from China that they say threaten the future of the industry in the United States.

"We're watching that very closely. We have a couple back-up plans that we're evaluating already," Isabelle Christensen, director of North American operations for JinkoSolar, said in an interview at trade show PV America West in San Jose, California.

Those options include selling modules from the company's Ontario site instead, she said, while Jinko was also looking at possibly setting up manufacturing sites in Mexico or somewhere in the United States, such as New Mexico or Mississippi.

The U.S. Commerce Department will announce preliminary countervailing or anti-subsidy duties on Tuesday, in response to a complaint raised by a coalition of seven U.S. manufacturers, which says Chinese panels are state-subsidized and "dumped" in the United States at unfairly low prices.

Christensen said she expected 2012 to be another challenging year for the industry as a whole, with panel prices coming down further before stabilizing by the fourth quarter.

Apart from key U.S. markets such as California, Arizona, New Jersey and Colorado, she said Jinko was targeting China and South Africa, as well as the Caribbean and Mexico -- the latter two markets because their electricity prices are high enough to drive solar adoption without government support. (Reporting by Braden Reddall; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)