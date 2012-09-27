Sept 27 Chinese solar company JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd said it will supply modules for a 50 megawatt (MW) solar power project in Kenya.

JinkoSolar will also facilitate the installation of modules at the plant, which is being developed by China Jiangxi Corp for International Economic & Technical Co Ltd.

Chinese producers are increasingly turning to emerging markets in Africa and Asia as they battle not only a weak market, but also anti-dumping tariffs in the United States. Europe could impose similar duties.

JinkoSolar on Wednesday said it signed a supply deal with a Chinese power producer. China is looking to prop up its once high-flying solar industry and is expected develop 21 gigawatt of capacity between 2011 and 2015.

The plant, located in the city of Garissa, is expected to produce about 76,473 megawatts hours per year, Jinko Solar said in a statement.