BRIEF-Hutchison China Meditech FY group revenue up 21 pct
* FY net income attributable to Chi-Med of $11.7 million versus $8.0 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
July 9 Jinling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder gets government approval to transfer 227.9 million shares to Nanjing New Industrial Investment Group
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/U2UZb8
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FY net income attributable to Chi-Med of $11.7 million versus $8.0 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Mar 13 (Reuters) Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2017 ended Jul 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
* Net loss in 2016 amounted to EUR 22.1 million ($23.65 million) compared with loss of EUR 13.7 million in 2015