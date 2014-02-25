BRIEF-Thailand's Areeya Property aims for revenue growth of 38 pct this year
* Says company aims for revenue growth of 38 percent this year
Feb 25 Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 292.2 million shares at least 10.27 yuan ($1.7) per share in private placement
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dek27v
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Guorui Properties Limited's (B/Stable) USD300 million 7% senior notes due 2020 a final 'B' rating and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 7 March 2017. The notes are rated at the same level as Guorui's se
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday morning as financial stocks were battered after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled and weighed on the index.