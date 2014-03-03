March 3 Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co Ltd

* Says 2013 preliminary net profit up 28 percent y/y at 427.3 million yuan ($69.54 million)

* Says profit up on sales contribution from its property unit

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nun37v

($1 = 6.1450 Chinese yuan)