BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 Shandong Jintai Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan (259.30 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/UQyu9H
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1705 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: