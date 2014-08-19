BRIEF-Bioleaders raises 23.1 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 23.1 billion won in private placement of 3.3 million shares of the co as of March 17
Aug 19 Shandong Jintai Group Co Ltd
* Says unit signs sales contract worth $122.3 million with Shenzhen-based jewelry company
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vbt6Lg
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it raised 23.1 billion won in private placement of 3.3 million shares of the co as of March 17
WASHINGTON, March 21 President Donald Trump argued on Tuesday that his 60 days in office have been a successful keeping of his campaign promises as he attempted to turn the page from a variety of controversies that have bedeviled his White House tenure.
* Signed a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of Keras (Gold) Australia Pty Ltd