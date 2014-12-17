UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 17 Jinxi Axle Co Ltd
* Says signs deal to sell 44.98 million H-shares in China CNR for HK$357.6 million ($46.12 million) to Huaan funds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uRNhvc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7539 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources