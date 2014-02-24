Feb 24 JiShi Media Co Ltd

* Says chairwoman Tan Tieying resigns as she has reached retirement age

* Says 2013 net profit up 4.85 percent y/y at 402.1 million yuan ($66.0 million)

* Says profit up due to enhanced strategic cooperation, strengthened new development and larger user scale

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nac27v

link.reuters.com/qac27v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)