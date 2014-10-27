German stocks - Factors to watch on March 15
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
Oct 27 Jishi Media Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 143.4 percent y/y at 372.8 million yuan (60.95 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tA8RYO
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1160 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
March 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
March 15 Shinko Electric Industries Co Ltd : * Says it names Noriyuki Toyoki as chairman and president Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/ZHoiYs Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)