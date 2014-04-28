UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Jiugui Liquor Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net loss at 36.7 million yuan ($5.87 million)versus net profit of 495.45 million yuan
* Says Q1 net profit down 83.9 percent y/y at 1.63 million yuan
Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/vef88v, link.reuters.com/wef88v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2536 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources