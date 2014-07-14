UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Jiugui Liquor Co Ltd
* Says expects to post a net loss 39-49 million yuan ($6.28-$7.89 million) versus year-ago net profit of 30.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1scSuBq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2067 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources