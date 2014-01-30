BEIJING Jan 30 Police in China have detained six people in connection with a theft of some 100 million yuan ($16.5 million) from a bank account of drinks firm Jiugui Liquor Co Ltd that helped push the company into a loss for 2013.

The official Xinhua news agency said the six had been detained in various areas of central and eastern China, citing a police chief in the company's home base of Hunan province. The report did not give further details.

Jiugui Liquor, one of China's top producers of the fiery, grain-based baijiu alcoholic drink that is a staple of celebratory gatherings, said earlier this week that the money had been withdrawn over a period of three days from one of its accounts at the Agricultural Bank of China.

The impact would help push the company to a net loss for 2013, it added.

China's baijiu makers have struggled of late with falling demand as the Chinese government's anti-corruption and austerity drive has led to officials being told to cut back on banquets and celebrations. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Matt Driskill)