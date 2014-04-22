BRIEF-Micro-X announces partner receives US FDA for Nano commercialisation
* Carestream Health Inc., has received from US food and drug administration (FDA) 'k' number for drx revolution nano Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 22 Jiangsu Jiujiujiu Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to increase capital for Jiangsu Baoling Chemical Co of up to 260 million yuan ($41.75 million)
Source text in Chinese: here
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2274 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Carestream Health Inc., has received from US food and drug administration (FDA) 'k' number for drx revolution nano Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump and congressional leaders are weighing changes to their plan to dismantle the Obamacare health law, a White House spokesman said Tuesday, as Republicans defended their effort following an estimate that it would cause 14 million Americans to lose insurance next year.
* Seeks trading halt pending material announcement in relation to a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: