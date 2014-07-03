By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO, July 3
SAO PAULO, July 3 Jive Investments Holding Ltd,
one of Brazil's largest buyers of distressed assets, has bought
$120 million worth of bad loans in Colombia jointly with another
fund, its first purchase of troubled assets outside its home
turf.
The pool of about 40,000 consumer and credit-card loans in
arrears was purchased from an unnamed global bank with
operations in Colombia, Guilherme Ferreira, a senior partner at
Jive, said on Thursday. The firm teamed up with Bogota-based
fund Konfigura Capital for the deal, he said.
The move underpins Jive's bet that more Latin American banks
will look to specialized funds to help them rid their balance
sheets of bad loans. Ferreira said the São Paulo-based fund
plans to invest 250 million reais ($112 million) buying
defaulted debt over the next two years, on top of the about 100
million reais that Jive has already spent in the segment.
"This is an embryonic segment in Latin America, but the
outlook is one of strong growth," Ferreira said, noting that
nonperforming loans are rising in the wake of higher
delinquencies in consumer credit across the region.
In Brazil, state-run Caixa Econômica Federal is
considering the sale of 3.2 billion reais worth of nonperforming
loans to distressed debt funds, and could repackage more pools
of bad debt and sell them to investors in the form of
asset-backed securities, two sources said on Wednesday.
Jive has about 4.1 billion reais in nonperforming loans
under management. Ferreira and partner Alexandre Marquez Cruz
founded Jive in 2010 after buying Lehman Brothers Inc's assets
in Brazil.
The fund, which also oversees about 50 million reais in
assets of greater liquidity, has been diversifying into other
types of investments to boost returns, including hedge funds and
a buyout vehicle to exchange debt owed by privately held and
small-sized listed companies for stock.
($1=2.23 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)