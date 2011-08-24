* To use part of the proceeds to repay debt

* To list under symbol "JIVE"

* Morgan Stanley, Goldman lead underwriters

Aug 24 Jive Software Inc, which provides social networking software to businesses, filed with the U.S. securities regulator to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, the company said it intends to use about $20 million of the net proceeds to repay debt.

Palo Alto, California-based Jive said Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs would be the lead underwriters of the offering and that its stock would trade under the symbol "JIVE".

Sequoia Capital and its affiliates have more than 36 percent stake in the company.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)