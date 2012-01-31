Jan 30 Johnson & Johnson will replace two company group chairmen in charge of its unit that makes Tylenol, following a series of recalls of its popular medicines, the Wall Street Journal said, citing an internal company announcement.

The company will replace Patrick Mutchler, who was put in charge of overseeing the McNeil Consumer Healthcare unit last April, and Pericles Stamatiades, who is the chief strategist for J&J's consumer businesses.

Mutchler is retiring after 35 years with J&J, and will be replaced by Roberto Marques, who heads the company's consumer businesses in North America.

Stamatiades will leave the firm by the end of March, and his duties will be assigned to other company officials, according to the newspaper.

Since 2009, the consumer products company has, in a series of recalls, pulled hundreds of millions of bottles and packages of its medicines, such as Children's Tylenol, Motrin, Rolaids and Benadryl.

J&J could not immediately be reached for comment outside U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)