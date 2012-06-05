By Anna Yukhananov and Ransdell Pierson
| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 5
Johnson & Johnson
said it would stop selling vaginal mesh implants after a
raft of lawsuits about the devices causing complications such as
infection.
The diversified healthcare agency and numerous other device
makers have been sued in recent years by patients who allege
organ damage and other injuries from such devices, many of which
are used to support weakened vaginal muscles.
There are over a thousand lawsuits pending against Ethicon
Inc, the J&J unit that makes the devices.
J&J spokesman Matthew Johnson said on Tuesday that the
company has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for
permission to discontinue the sales of four such products within
the next 120 days, after giving hospitals and surgeons time to
select alternative options.
Judge Carol Higbee of New Jersey Superior Court in Atlantic
City and federal Judge Joseph Goodwin of the U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of West Virginia are overseeing
product liability litigation involving the J&J devices and
others, including those sold by Boston Scientific Corp
and C R Bard Inc.
In a letter on Monday, the Ethicon division notified Higbee
and Goodwin that it had asked the FDA for permission to
discontinue sales of the devices and asked the agency to suspend
requirements for additional studies on its Gynecare brand of
products. The FDA earlier this year asked vaginal mesh makers
for further safety studies.
"Ethicon has no present intention to commercialize these
products in the future," the company said in the letter, adding
it will continue to report adverse events connected to them.
The surgical mesh, made of synthetic or biological material,
is commonly implanted in women to repair weakened or damaged
tissue and provide support in cases of pelvic organ prolapse
(POP). The condition happens when tissue that holds the pelvic
organs in place become weak or stretched and bulges into the
vagina. There are different types of such prolapse, including
vaginal prolapse, usually after menopause, childbirth or a
hysterectomy.
The mesh is also used to help patients with a severe
overactive bladder known as stress urinary incontinence.
About 75,000 women received mesh repairs for pelvic organ
prolapse in 2010 and about 200,000 received transvaginal repairs
for stress urinary incontinence, according to the FDA.
FURTHER SAFETY TESTS
The FDA sent letters in January to 35 manufacturers of
surgical mesh implants, ordering new safety studies.
The agency also said it might reclassify the devices in a
higher-risk category that would require manufacturers to conduct
clinical trials in people before receiving approval for sale.
Many of the devices are now cleared under a special process
known as 510(k) that allows companies to sell the mesh if they
can prove it is similar to products already on the market.
The FDA said it received more than 1,500 reports of
complications related to the mesh from 2008 to 2010, including
cases where the it eroded into the vagina or caused bleeding and
infection. The rate of problems was five times the rate reported
from 2005 to 2007.
J&J said it plans to stop sales of the products in all
global markets over the next 3 to 9 months on a region-by-region
basis. The devices include its Gynecare Prolift Pelvic Floor
Repair System, its Gynecare TVT Secur System and its Gynecare
Prosima Pelvic Floor Repair System.
"This is not a recall; it's a global discontinuation,"
Johnson said.
He said J&J was ending sales of the products largely due to
negative overall publicity about vaginal mesh devices, not
because of lawsuits against the company.
J&J said it will continue to sell a related product called
Gynecare Gynemesh PS for pelvic organ prolapse, as well as other
vaginal devices, including for incontinence.
Jeffrey Grand, a lawyer at Bernstein Liebhard in New York
that represents some women suing the mesh makers, said J&J's
decision could be an attempt to prevent more lawsuits against
its devices and suggests they might be unsafe.
"I think the timing of everything is going to make it very
hard for them to convince the jury that they don't believe
safety isn't tied to their decision (to discontinue)," he said.
"(And) from our perspective, this is a fantastic development
... We're happy (the surgical mesh devices) won't be on the
market and hurting more women."
