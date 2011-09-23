* About 6,300 prefilled syringes involved in recall
* No adverse events or harm to patients reported
Sept 23 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), which has
been beset by manufacturing problems and product recalls over
the past two years, has recalled thousands of prefilled
syringes of its Eprex anemia drug due to inconsistent potency,
the diversified healthcare company said.
Two batches of the red blood cell booster -- originally
containing about 200,000 syringes -- were involved in the
voluntary recall from 17 countries, including Britain, France
and Germany.
There have been no reports of harm to patients from the
affected Eprex batches, said J&J spokesman Stefan Gijssels.
"The batches were already delivered to market quite a while
ago, so we assume the majority has already been consumed,"
Gijssels said in a telephone interview on Friday.
J&J estimates that there should be less than 6,300 syringes
remaining on the market that are actually affected by the
recall.
"The company is working with regulatory authorities in 17
countries to voluntarily execute a recall of two batches of
Eprex as a safety precaution," Gijssels said.
A routine internal quality analysis found that a number of
the syringes contained Eprex that was either above or below the
required potencies, he said.
Health regulators have placed tight potency restrictions on
the use of Eprex and similar anemia drugs over safety concerns.
Eprex, which is sold in the United States under the brand name
Procrit, is primarily used to help anemic chronic kidney
disease patients avoid blood transfusions.
Eprex and Procrit had combined sales of about $2 billion in
2010.
J&J has endured waves of recalls across its various product
lines, including hundreds of millions of bottles of adult and
children's consumer medicines, such as Tylenol. The company has
also had to recall faulty hip replacements, contact lenses,
schizophrenia drugs and many other products over the past two
years, and was forced to place some of its manufacturing plants
under U.S. government supervision.
The other countries involved in the latest recall were
Canada, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Russia, Belgium, Portugal,
Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Albania, Egypt, Israel and
Taiwan, the company said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)