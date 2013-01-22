Jan 22 Johnson & Johnson reported
better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, fueled
by rebounding sales of prescription drugs and demand for its
medical devices, but took another big special charge for its
recalled artificial hips.
The diversified healthcare company on Tuesday said it earned
$2.6 billion, or 91 cents per share. That compared with $218
million, or 8 cents per share, in the year-ago period when the
company took charges of more than $3 billion, including $800
million for medical costs related to recalls of defective
"metal-on-metal" hip replacement devices made by its DePuy
Orthopedics unit.
Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.19 per share.
Analysts, on average, expected $1.17 per share.
Global revenue rose 8 percent to $17.56 billion, below Wall
Street expectations of $17.7 billion.