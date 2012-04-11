April 11 An Arkansas state judge has ordered
Johnson & Johnson to pay a $1.1 billion penalty for
using allegedly fraudulent tactics to sell its Risperdal
anti-psychotic medicine.
Arkansas sued the diversified healthcare company, saying it
had deceived thousands of doctors in the state by touting the
one-time blockbuster medicine as better and safer than rival
therapies and marketing it for unapproved uses in children and
the elderly.
The state said the company therefore had caused Arkansas to
greatly overpay for the treatment.
"We are disappointed with the judge's decision on
penalties," said J&J spokeswoman Teresa Mueller, who confirmed
the award. She said J&J would appeal the award if the company's
motion for a new trial is denied.
(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson and Lewis Krauskopf in New York;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)