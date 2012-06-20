(Adds background, DOJ no comment)
June 20 Johnson & Johnson is close to
reaching a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over
allegations it promoted anti psychotic drug Risperdal for
unapproved uses that could cost the healthcare conglomerate at
least $1.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday.
The report, citing anonymous sources familiar with the
matter, said the sides are discussing a deal of between $1.5
billion and $1.7 billion that could be finalized in a few weeks.
It also said the final amount could exceed $2 billion.
J&J declined to comment on the report. The Justice
Department also had no comment.
Earlier this month, the company said it would take a special
charge of about $600 million in the second quarter to bolster
reserves for a potential settlement of civil lawsuits related to
how it marketed Risperdal and other drugs.
J&J is facing a number of lawsuits from states that allege
it improperly marketed Risperdal for patients and conditions for
which it was not approved by U.S. regulators - including to
elderly residents of nursing homes.
Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., nixed a tentative
$1 billion settlement with J&J earlier this year and were
holding out for more, according to published reports.
In 2009, Pfizer Inc agreed to pay $2.3 billion to
settle an investigation into the illegal promotion of withdrawn
pain drug Bextra and other medicines - the largest penalty to
date paid by a drugmaker for illegal marketing.
While doctors are free to prescribe medicines as they see
fit, companies are only allowed to promote them for uses
specifically approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Risperdal, formerly one of J&J's biggest products before
going off patent, is approved to treat schizophrenia, bipolar
disorder and irritability associated with autism.
J&J shares were virtually unchanged in extended trading from
their New York Stock Exchange close at $67.
