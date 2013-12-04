Dec 4 Advanced Sterilization Products, a
division of Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon unit, agreed to
a $1.25 million settlement with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration over allegations that it sold adulterated and
misbranded monitoring products, the agency said on Wednesday.
The FDA said Advanced Sterilization will pay $1.2 million,
while company President Bernard Zovighian will pay $30,000 and
Richard Alberti, vice president of quality and regulatory
compliance, will pay $20,000.
The agency said the company knew that it did not have
sufficient data to support the labeled shelf life of a product
used to monitor and confirm the effectiveness of the process in
certain sterilizers.
J&J, grappling with a series of quality issues, over the
past three years has recalled dozens of over-the-counter
products made at its plants in Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico that
were shown to have foreign particles or incorrect concentrations
of active ingredients.
The company agreed last month to pay an estimated $2.5
billion to settle thousands of lawsuits from individuals
allegedly injured by the company's artificial metal hip
implants.