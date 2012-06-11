BRIEF-Ethicon announces agreement to acquire Torax Medical
* financial terms of transaction have not been disclosed
WASHINGTON, June 11 Johnson & Johnson has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Swiss medical device company Synthes Inc with conditions, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
Johnson & Johnson will sell its system for surgically treating serious wrist fractures and other assets related to treating traumatic injuries to Biomet Inc, the FTC said.
The deal, valued at about $21 billion, was approved by European antitrust officials on April 19. (Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A Friday -source
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share