Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
BRUSSELS, April 19 U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson secured EU clearance on Thursday to purchase Swiss medical device maker Synthes Inc. for about $21 billion, a move to boost its orthopaedics franchise.
The deal is J&J's largest acquisition. It won EU regulatory approval after J&J committed to divest its trauma business in the EU, which had raised competition concerns.
The European Commission, the EU's competition watchdog, said in a statement that the merged group would continue to face competition from several strong rivals and that customers would still have sufficient alternative suppliers.
"We obtained remedies to ensure that competition will remain strong in these markets, for the ultimate benefit of patients and social security systems," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; writing by Rex Merrifield)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.