BRUSSELS Feb 14 Johnson & Johnson
has sought to ease EU concerns that its planned $21.3 billion
purchase of Swiss medical devices maker Synthes could
stifle competition, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
The companies presented their arguments before competition
officials and lawyers from the Commission as well as
representatives from national antitrust agencies on Monday.
"An oral hearing took place yesterday in the Synthes/Johnson
& Johnson case," said Antoine Colombani, a spokesman for
competition affairs at the Commission.
EU regulators typically send a statement of objections
laying out their concerns about the impact of a merger on rivals
and consumers to companies about two and a half weeks before
oral hearings.
The Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the
deal in November last year, saying it wanted to make sure that
rivals would still be able to compete effectively once the
takeover is completed.
The companies can offer concessions to address the
regulatory concerns, which would lead the Commission to extend
its April 2 deadline by 15 working days.
The acquisition, the largest for J&J, would make it the
world leader in the orthopedic reconstruction market.
