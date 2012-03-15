BRUSSELS, March 15 Johnson & Johnson
is set to gain EU approval for its planned $21.3 billion
buy of Swiss medical devices maker Synthes after
offering concessions to address concerns over its dominance in
trauma devices, a person familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
J&J, which is buying Synthes to boost its orthopedics
franchise in its largest ever acquisition, submitted its
proposals to the European Commission last month.
"The deal will be cleared by the Commission," said the
person who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity
of the matter.
The EU's executive has set an April 26 deadline for its
decision.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)