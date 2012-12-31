Dec 31 U.S. health regulators have approved a
new Johnson & Johnson drug for patients with
tuberculosis who do not respond to other treatments, the company
said.
The drug is the first in 40 years to tackle the disease
using a new mechanism of action, according to J&J. The drug
blocks an energy-producing enzyme that tuberculosis bacteria
need to survive.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug,
chemically known as bedaquiline and called Sirturo, on Monday
following a positive review by an advisory panel last month.
The advisers found the drug to be effective, though they
noted that more deaths were seen in the group of patients who
took bedaquiline in combination with standard treatments than in
the group that took standard drugs alone.