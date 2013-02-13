BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
Feb 13 A Massachusetts jury on Wednesday said Johnson & Johnson must pay a teenage girl and her family $63 million, finding she lost much of her skin and suffered other serious harm after taking the company's Motrin painkiller in 2003.
The Plymouth Superior Court jury found that Samantha Reckis developed Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis after taking Children's Motrin when she was 7 years old.
The company confirmed the award to Reuters. An attorney for Reckis was not immediately available for comment.
Johnson & Johnson, in a statement, said the Reckis family "has suffered a tragedy and we sympathize deeply with them."
But the diversified healthcare company said it disagrees with the jury decision and is considering additional legal options. It said the medical conditions are very rare and their specific cause is difficult to ascertain.
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)