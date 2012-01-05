(Adds coding)
* 4 weeks to Dec. 26 like-for-like sales up 5 pct
* 47 weeks to Dec. 26 lfl sales down 13.5 pct
* 47 weeks to Dec. 26 cash margin down 20.8 pct
* Eyes boost from Euro 2012, London Olympics
LONDON, Jan 5 British sportswear retailer
JJB Sports said trading improved in its second half and
it achieved a Christmas outcome in line with expectations that
were revised down after an October profit warning.
Wigan, northwest England-based JJB, which counts America's
richest man Bill Gates among its major shareholders, said on
Thursday sales at stores open over a year increased 5 percent in
the four weeks to Dec. 26, while cash gross margin rose 6
percent.
That performance meant like-for-like sales for the 47 weeks
to Dec. 26 fell 13.5 percent, with cash margin down 20.8
percent.
In October the firm, which trades from nearly 200 UK stores
competing with larger rival Sports Direct as well as
supermarkets and online retailers, issued the latest in a long
line of profit alerts, warning on the full-year outcome
alongside a wider first-half loss.
At the same time JJB, which came close to collapse last
year, said its net funds had fallen to 17 million pounds even
though it had raised 97 million pounds over the past year to
fund a turnaround plan.
"Looking ahead, the ongoing credit squeeze on consumers and
weaker UK employment numbers creates a tough environment. We
continue to implement our turnaround aware of the importance of
the periods of the January sales, European football
championships and London Olympics," said Chief Executive Keith
Jones.
Shares in JJB, which have lost 88 percent of their value
over the last year, closed Wednesday at 5.6 pence, valuing the
business at 16.4 million pounds.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle)