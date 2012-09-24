UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 24 Struggling British sports goods retailer JJB Sports Plc said it appointed administrators to undertake a potential sale of its assets.
JJB, which put itself on the block on Aug. 30, said it received several offers to acquire parts of the business but does not expect to receive an offer for the company's shares.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources