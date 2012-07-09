July 9 British sportswear retailer JJB Sports Plc said sales fell significantly short of expectations for the crucial second quarter.

The company also said Robert J. Corliss would replace Mike McTighe as chairman, effective September 1.

The European Football Championships in June did not boost sales of its football merchandise as it had expected, JJB Sports said.

Like-for-like sales for the 22 weeks ended July 1 fell 8 percent, hurt by bad weather.

Britain faced record rainfall in April and June.

Shares in the company, which received a 20 million pounds lifeline from U.S. retailer Dick's Sporting Goods Inc in April, closed at 9.85 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)