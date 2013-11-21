NEW YORK Nov 21 Carlyle Group LP and a
consortium of Danaher Corp and Blackstone Group LP
have advanced to the final stage of negotiations for
Johnson & Johnson's diagnostics unit, according to
people familiar with the matter.
These two bidders appear willing to pay the most for the
unit, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, though a deal may now value it
at up to $4 billion, less than the $5 billion J&J was initially
hoping for, the people said on Thursday.
Other private equity firms, including Bain Capital LLC, BC
Partners Ltd and a consortium of CVC Capital Partners Ltd and
Leonard Green & Partners LP, considered the valuation too high
given the unit's lack of growth and are no longer in talks with
J&J, the people added.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the sale
process is confidential. J&J and Danaher did not respond to
requests for comment. Carlyle, Blackstone, Bain, BC Partners,
CVC and Leonard Green declined to comment.
The diagnostics unit makes blood screening equipment and
laboratory blood tests that are considered older and less
profitable than modern molecular diagnostics. It also makes
tests that can reveal a patient's blood type and screen for
viruses such as HIV and hepatitis C.
It is a small player in a market led by larger rivals such
as Roche Holding AG, Siemens AG, Abbott
Laboratories and Danaher.
J&J said in January it would explore strategic alternatives
for the unit and cautioned that the process could take anywhere
from 12 months to 24 months.
It asked JPMorgan Chase & Co to run the sale of the
unit, Reuters previously reported.
J&J's decision to divest the division comes as drugmakers
are shedding businesses and cutting costs in response to
overseas price controls and pressure on payments from insurers
and the government.
Pfizer Inc, for instance, recently spun off its
animal health products business, and Abbott split off its
branded drugs unit early this year.