UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd
* Says Oct revpar at 156.84 yuan (25.539 US dollar) versus 161.04 yuan a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/11PJxEc
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1412 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources