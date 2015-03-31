March 31 Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital
Partners LP said it would acquire women's apparel and
accessories retailer J. Jill, adding to its portfolio of retail
firms, which includes denim company True Religion Apparel Inc.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. A person
familiar with the matter said the transaction was valued at
about $400 million.
TowerBrook will acquire J. Jill from private equity firm
Golden Gate Capital and global investment firm Arcapita.
Golden Gate acquired J. Jill for around $75 million in 2009
from women's retailer Talbots. Golden Gate later sold a majority
stake in the business to Bahrain-based Arcapita.
Golden Gate has made five times its money on J. Jill over
the course of its investment, the person said.
Reuters reported in February that TowerBrook was in talks to
acquire J. Jill.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter
of 2015.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York and Shailaja Sharma in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)