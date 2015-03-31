(Clarifies source of information about Golden Gate profit in
March 31 Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital
Partners LP said it would acquire women's apparel and
accessories retailer J. Jill, adding to its portfolio of retail
firms, which includes denim company True Religion Apparel Inc.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Reuters
previously reported that the transaction was valued at about
$400 million.
TowerBrook will acquire J. Jill from private equity firm
Golden Gate Capital and global investment firm Arcapita.
Golden Gate acquired J. Jill for around $75 million in 2009
from women's retailer Talbots. Golden Gate later sold a majority
stake in the business to Bahrain-based Arcapita.
Golden Gate has made five times its money on J. Jill over
the course of its investment, according to a person close to the
matter.
Reuters reported in February that TowerBrook was in talks to
acquire J. Jill.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter
of 2015.
Based in Quincy, Massachusetts, J. Jill operates around 250
stores across the United States as well as a catalog business.
The brand sells apparel, accessories and footwear catering to
women over 45.
J. Jill was founded in 1959 by Karl and Marianne Lipsky, who
opened a store in the Berkshires and named it Jennifer House
after their first daughter. They later launched a catalog named
after both their daughters, Jennifer and Jill.
