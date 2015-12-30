DUBAI Dec 30 Kuwait's Burgan Bank
said on Wednesday it would sell its controlling stake in Jordan
Kuwait Bank to another subsidiary of parent firm
Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO).
The deal, involving Jordan's fourth-largest bank by assets
according to Thomson Reuters data, is part of a series of steps
being taken to boost Burgan's capital in preparation for the
introduction of the Basel III global finance rules, Burgan said
in a bourse filing.
The transaction will reduce Burgan's risk-weighted assets by
more than 500 million dinars ($1.65 billion) and enhance the
total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of Kuwait's third-largest
bank by assets to over 15 percent at the end of 2015.
Burgan's CAR, a key measure of a bank's health, stood at
12.7 percent at the end of September, according to an investor
presentation on its website.
Neither Burgan nor KIPCO, in a separate statement, disclosed
which KIPCO subsidiary would acquire the 51.19 percent stake.
KIPCO is Kuwait's largest investment firm and has interests in
banking as well as media, industrials and real estate.
The sale would take place in two phases, with 25.46 percent
sold on Wednesday, with the remaining 25.73 percent transferred
on Thursday, the bourse filing added.
Burgan has already undertaken a number of capital-boosting
measures in recent months.
Earlier in December, it said it would repurchase bonds worth
around $362.9 million under a plan to redeem up to $730 million
of subordinated bonds which would no longer be eligible to boost
the bank's capital under Basel III rules.
Burgan also completed a $353 million rights issue at the end
of 2014.
($1 = 0.3034 Kuwaiti dinars)
