NEW YORK Feb 23 "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling will return to the publishing world with a new adult book, whose title has not been named, Rowling said in a statement on Thursday.

The writer, whose teenage wizard tales became international best-sellers and inspired a series of hit films, said her new novel would be "very different" to the books that made her name.

"The freedom to explore new territory is a gift that Harry's success has brought me, and with that new territory it seemed a logical progression to have a new publisher" she said.

"I am delighted to have a second publishing home in Little, Brown, and a publishing team that will be a great partner in this new phase of my writing life."

Details about the book are a closely-guarded secret and its title and publication date will be announced later this year.