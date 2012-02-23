* Potter calls novel part of "new phase of my writing life"
By Christine Kearney
NEW YORK, Feb 23 J.K. Rowling, whose
"Harry Potter" fantasy book series became a global publishing
phenomenon, is writing her first novel for adults but the title
and plot are still a closely-guarded secret.
The British writer, 46, whose teenage boy wizard tales
became international best-sellers and inspired a series of hit
films, said on Thursday that her new novel would be "very
different" to the "Harry Potter" books that made her a household
name and turned her into a billionaire.
"Although I've enjoyed writing it every bit as much, my next
book will be very different to the Harry Potter series," Rowling
said in a statement.
"The freedom to explore new territory is a gift that Harry's
success has brought me, and with that new territory it seemed a
logical progression to have a new publisher."
Publisher Little, Brown and Company, part of the Hachette
Book Group, acquired the rights to publish the book, whose title
and publication date will be announced later this year. It is
Rowling's first major novel in several years after the last
"Harry Potter" book in the series was published in 2007 and a
supplement book in 2008.
Rowling's "Harry Potter" series was published by Scholastic
in the United States, Bloomsbury in Britain and other publishers
around the world.
"I am delighted to have a second publishing home in Little,
Brown, and a publishing team that will be a great partner in
this new phase of my writing life."
Neither Rowling nor a spokeswoman for Little, Brown and
Company released the terms of the deal or whether any more adult
novels were planned. The books will be released in print and
e-book form.
Such is the scale of Rowling's fan base and the success of
her novels that the news of an adult novel is a boon for the
book publishing world, which has struggled in recent years as it
crosses over into e-books.
The influential 46-year-old writer's seven-book "Harry
Potter" saga between 1997 and 2007 sold 450 million copies
worldwide and the eight movies from the Warner Bros. studios
have taken more than $7.7 billion at global box-offices, making
the films the largest-grossing franchise in history.
The books about a teenage wizard and his friends battling
good and evil in a world of witchcraft also spawned a host of
fan clubs around the world dubbed Pottermania, and even theme
parks, some still in the making.
Last year Rowling unveiled Pottermore, a website allowing
fans to interact with the characters and storylines and the
books were due to be released in e-book form for the first time,
but the website has been delayed.
After Rowling announced that website last year, the author
said she had "closure with Harry" and had no plans to write
another Potter novel.
But while many adult fans emerged from her boy wizard "Harry
Potter" series, it is yet to be seen if Rowling can achieve the
same success with a novel directly aimed at adults.
