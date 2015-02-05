China Jan-Feb industrial profits surge 31.5 pct y/y
BEIJING, March 27 China's industrial profits rose a combined 31.5 percent in January and February from the same period a year earlier, the National Statistics Bureau said in a statement on Monday.
Feb 5 Russian investment firm Proxima Capital Group said it was in "very early" stages of considering a potential offer for London-listed JKX Oil & Gas Plc.
JKX's shares, which were up about 10 percent before the announcement, surged as much as 46 percent.
Proxima said it planned to approach JKX's board with its proposals.
Proxima has until March 5 to announce if it intends to make a firm offer for JKX.
JKX shares were up 40.5 percent at 26 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 1239 GMT. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON, March 24 No evidence has emerged of cheating on the OPEC/non-OPEC production agreement so far. But Goodhart's Law is a reminder traders should expect countries to try to circumvent any target once it has been chosen.