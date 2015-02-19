Feb 19 Russian investment firm Proxima Capital Group said on Thursday it did not intend to make an offer for JKX Oil & Gas Plc.

JKX's London-listed shares fell as much as 27 percent to 24.95 pence after the announcement.

Proxima said on Feb. 5 it was in the early stages of considering a potential offer for JKX. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)