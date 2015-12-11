Lights go out around the world for 10th Earth Hour
March 25 The lights are being switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour, and to draw attention to climate change.
Dec 11 JKX Oil & Gas Plc's second largest shareholder, Proxima Capital Group Inc, said it sought a general meeting of the company to elect a new management.
Russia-based Proxima, which dropped its intention to make an offer for JKX in February, said it proposed to appoint Paul Ostling, a former COO of Ernst and Young, as chairman and Tom Reed as chief executive.
Proxima, which owns about a fifth of JKX's shares, said in February that it no longer intended to make an offer for the company, two weeks after saying it was considering a potential offer for the company.
JKX was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 25 The lights are being switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour, and to draw attention to climate change.
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.