Dec 11 JKX Oil & Gas Plc's second largest shareholder, Proxima Capital Group Inc, said it sought a general meeting of the company to elect a new management.

Russia-based Proxima, which dropped its intention to make an offer for JKX in February, said it proposed to appoint Paul Ostling, a former COO of Ernst and Young, as chairman and Tom Reed as chief executive.

Proxima, which owns about a fifth of JKX's shares, said in February that it no longer intended to make an offer for the company, two weeks after saying it was considering a potential offer for the company.

JKX was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)