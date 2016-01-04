(Adds Proxima response, details)
By Esha Vaish
Jan 4 JKX Oil & Gas Plc urged
shareholders to vote against a call by its second-largest
shareholder, Proxima Capital Group Inc, to shake up the energy
company's board.
JKX said it would hold a meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on
Proxima's proposals, which call for the removal of seven out of
JFX's nine directors, including its chairman, chief executive
and finance director.
The Russian fund manager's shake-up call is an attempt to
seize control of the company without making a bid for it at a
fair premium, the London-listed JKX said.
The company's shares have tumbled more than 90 percent in
value over the past five years, hurt recently by low oil prices
and growing political tensions between Russia and
Ukraine, its two main markets.
It had a market value of roughly 47 million pounds ($69
million) by the end of 2015.
"We strongly reject the company's claim that this is an
attempt to gain control on the cheap," a spokesman for Proxima
told Reuters.
"Our reason for doing what we are doing now is to try to
stop the continued destruction of value at the company, which we
have a direct interest in doing as a significant shareholder."
Moscow-based Proxima in February last year dropped its
intention to make an offer for JKX.
In December, the fund, which then held roughly a fifth of
JKX, asked shareholders to vote in five of its own nominees and
back its bid to trim the board to seven members.
"There has been a seemingly irreparable breakdown in the
relationships between the company and all of its key stakeholder
groups," Proxima quoted Paul Ostling, its nominee for
non-executive chairman, as saying at the time.
The JKX board on Monday questioned Proxima's ability to
successfully run the company and unanimously recommended voting
against the proposed changes.
"Proxima is a recently formed Russian fund manager with no
track record of managing companies in the oil and gas sector,"
the company said.
"The board's view is that Proxima and its nominee directors
lack requisite experience of operating in Ukraine."
($1 = 0.6780 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi and Sunil Nair)